Locals & pilgrims clash during fair in Himachal Pradesh's Manikaran town; Police responds after video goes viral |

On Sunday night, a clash occurred between locals and pilgrims from Punjab during a fair in the town of Manikaran in Himachal Pradesh. The clash resulted in damage to some houses and vehicles, with a viral video showing stick-wielding pilgrims from Punjab throwing stones at the houses of local residents near Gurudwara Manikaran Sahib.

No serious injuries reported in the incident

While no serious injuries have been reported, the trigger for the clash is still unknown. The situation is currently under control, and the Gurudwara premises have not been damaged said a report in PTI.

Tourists from Punjab created ruckus in Himachal's Manikaran last night.



Goons attacked people, pelted stone at cars and residence buildings. pic.twitter.com/9lIe3XVViE — Woke Janta (@WokeJanta) March 6, 2023

Tourists from Punjab created ruckus

in Himachal's Manikaran last night



Goons attacked people,pelted stone

at cars and residence buildings



As per info, some Sikh pilgrims visited

Sri Manikaran Sahib and pelted stones,

attacked locals with swords pic.twitter.com/P6FyY7aVxn — Homi Devang Kapoor (@Homidevang31) March 6, 2023

Himachal & Punjab Police reacts after the videos of violence go viral

The Superintendent of Police, Kullu, Sakshi Verma, stated that there was an altercation between locals and pilgrims during a local fair. A case of rioting has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.

However, in a tweet, the Himachal Police said that all tourists and pilgrims are welcome to Himachal Pradesh, and the Director-General of Police (DGP) of Himachal Pradesh has spoken to the Punjab DGP to maintain law and order.

H.P Police from Manikaran, Kullu



6th March 2023



Donot fall prey to fake news and rumour mongering.



The DGP HP Sanjay Kundu has spoken to DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav.



All tourists and pilgrims are welcome to Himachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/6N8UW33U37 — Himachal Pradesh Police (@himachalpolice) March 6, 2023

"H.P Police from Manikaran, Kullu 6th March 2023 Donot fall prey to fake news and rumour mongering. The DGP HP Sanjay Kundu has spoken to DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav. All tourists and pilgrims are welcome to Himachal Pradesh," read the tweet.

Both police departments are working together to maintain peace and harmony, and citizens are urged not to panic or spread fake news or hate speech. The Punjab DGP also asked people to maintain peace and not to spread fake news, stating that the situation is totally peaceful in Manikaran Sahib.

The situation is totally peaceful in Manikaran Sahib and I urge people to maintain peace & harmony



I have spoken to DGP @himachalpolice & @PunjabPoliceInd are working together to maintain Law & Order



Request citizens not to panic or spread fake news or hate speech (1/2) — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) March 6, 2023

"The situation is totally peaceful in Manikaran Sahib and I urge people to maintain peace & harmony. I have spoken to DGP @himachalpolice &@PunjabPoliceInd are working together to maintain Law & Order," the Punjab DGP tweeted.

Request citizens not to panic or spread fake news or hate speech," the Punjab DGP added.