Himachal Pradesh: Man held for alleged theft of timber wood in Kotkhai | Shimla Police

One person was arrested with 27 timber logs stored in a pickup vehicle by the Forest Department in Kotkhai.

A case has been registered under section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code and 41, 42 of Indian Forest Act at Kotkhai police station. Further investigation is underway.

Himachal Pradesh | One person was arrested with 27 timber logs stored in a pickup vehicle by the Forest Department in Kotkhai. A case has been registered under section 379 of IPC and 41, 42 IF act at PS Kotkhai. Further investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/FGPEGmBUUY — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022