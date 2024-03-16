Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Phases, Seats, Key Candidates & All You Need To Know |

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with newly-appointed Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, announced the dates for voting in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Saturday. The elections will start on April 19 and counting will be held on June 4.

The Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are set to be conducted on June 1 by the Election Commission of India. Given the state's limited number of Lok Sabha seats, elections have traditionally been conducted in a single phase, a pattern to be followed in 2024.

Tussle For Power In Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh holds a distinctive position in Lok Sabha Elections, often oscillating between the BJP and the Congress, indicative of a discerning electorate well-versed in both local and national affairs. Despite the BJP's sweeping victory in all four seats during the 2019 General elections, the Congress managed to secure a substantial majority to seize power in the state, showcasing the electorate's astuteness in evaluating political dynamics.

List Of Constituencies

Kangra

2 Mandi

3 Hamirpur

4 Shimla (SC)

2019 General Elections Results

Himachal Pradesh comprises four Lok Sabha constituencies, with one seat reserved for SC candidates. In both the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP secured victory in all four seats, with prominent figures like Anurag Thakur representing the party's stronghold in the state. This consistent performance underscores the BJP's dominance in Himachal Pradesh's political landscape. However, Congress is trying to gain weight in the state in a bid to catch hold of the hill state.

The results of the Lok Sabha election 2024 will be announced on June 4. The 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. The seven phases will cover 543 constituencies.