Himachal Pradesh: Driver dies, 34 injured after HRTC bus meets with accident on Chandigarh-Manali National Highway; see pics

A driver died and 34 injured after an HRTC bus met with an accident on Chandigarh-Manali National Highway 3, in Mandi of Himachal Pradesh reported ANI.
The driver suddenly lost control. The bus was en routing to Shimla from Manali. Injured people shifted to a local hospital, said Mandi SP Shalini Agnihotri.
Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 03:59 PM IST
