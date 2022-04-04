Himachal Pradesh: Driver dies, 34 injured after HRTC bus meets with accident on Chandigarh-Manali National Highway; see pics

A driver died and 34 injured after an HRTC bus met with an accident on Chandigarh-Manali National Highway 3, in Mandi of Himachal Pradesh reported ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The driver suddenly lost control. The bus was en routing to Shimla from Manali. Injured people shifted to a local hospital, said Mandi SP Shalini Agnihotri.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 03:59 PM IST