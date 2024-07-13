 Himachal Pradesh: BJP's Ashish Sharma wins Hamirpur Assembly By-Polls By Margin Of 1,571 Votes
Himachal Pradesh: BJP's Ashish Sharma wins Hamirpur Assembly By-Polls By Margin Of 1,571 Votes

Himachal Pradesh: BJP's Ashish Sharma wins Hamirpur Assembly By-Polls By Margin Of 1,571 Votes

PTIUpdated: Saturday, July 13, 2024, 04:16 PM IST
article-image
Ashish Sharma | X | Vishal koundal

Shimla: BJP's Ashish Sharma won the by-polls to the Hamirpur assembly seat in Himachal Pradesh by defeating his nearest rival and Congress candidate Pushpender Verma by a margin of 1,571 votes on Saturday, officials said.

About Hamirpur By-Polls

Of the three seats, where by-polls were held the in the state on Wednesday, the BJP only won this constituency. Dehra and Nalagarh were won by the Congress, the ruling party in Himachal Pradesh. While Sharma polled 27,041 votes, Verma secured 25,470 votes.

However, Sharma's margin has shrunk significantly as compared to the 2022 assembly elections. As an Independent candidate, Sharma then defeated Verma by 12,899 votes.

Hamirpur is the home district of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and the parliament constituency of BJP leader Anurag Thakur.

