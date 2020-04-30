Highlights of Rahul Gandhi's conversation with Raghuram Rajan on the economic impact of coronavirus

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi holds a conversation with Raghuram Rajan, former RBI governor, on the Covid-19 crisis in India. During the conversation Raghuram Rajan said the lockdown cannot go on forever, the government must plan an exit and manage it well.

The former RBI RBI Governor said that extending lockdown suggests that government wasn't successful in its first attempt. He also said that a second or third lockdown will be devastating for the Indian economy. "Our fiscal resources are restricted but, it is pivotal to reopen economic activities," said Rajan.