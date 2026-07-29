High Voltage Drama Unfolds In Lok Sabha As Rahul Gandhi Alleges Amit Shah Of 'Ordering' Shooting Of Students; Rijiju Hits Back

New Delhi: High-voltage drama unfolded in Lok Sabha on Wednesday after Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of "authorising the shooting of students" during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP)-led student protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, drawing strong objections from Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and other NDA MPs.

"He put pellets into the blood of our students. He ordered the students of India to be shot," Gandhi said amid chaos in the House.

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"I am very happy today to see that the so-called Home Minister of this country does not have the courage to come and sit here. I saw his cavalcade and the HM sitting inside the car, looking, shaking. Why is the Home Minister not here today? Because he is scared. The Home Minister is scared, he authorised the shooting of our students. He put pellets into the blood of our students, he ordered the students of India to be shot," Gandhi said.

Rijiju demands apology

Responding to Gandhi's remark, a visibly aggressive Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju termed the allegation "baseless" and demanded that Gandhi either substantiate the charge or apologise to the House.

“On what basis have you made the charge that the Home Minister ordered the firing? This is a breach of privilege by the Leader of the Opposition," Rijiju said.

Rijiju called the allegation a "very serious matter". He said Gandhi must explain the basis of his claim. "The Leader of the Opposition has made a direct charge against the Home Minister. It is a baseless charge. Rahul Gandhi should apologise and take back his words," Rijiju said.

“Please show the order of the Home Minister. Tell us which officer told you this. What is the basis of Rahul Gandhi’s allegation?" the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said, challenging Gandhi to produce evidence supporting his allegation.

House adjourned amid uproar

Eventually, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2:30 p.m. amid the chaos in the House.

"Some people simply cannot be cured. For the Leader of the Opposition to make such a baseless and false statement on the floor of the House, when no firing took place, and then to level such baseless allegations inside Parliament, I strongly condemn it," Union Minister Piyush Goyal said outside the Parliament.

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Speaking on Gandhi's address, he said, "I believe Rahul Gandhi has nothing to say. We saw that for an hour he did not speak about the bill. He could not utter a single word related to the subject under discussion. His speech was nothing but a bundle of lies..."