High-Level J&K Security Review Today As Govind Mohan, IB Chief Mahesh Dixit Assess Threat From 65 Pakistan-Linked Foreign Terrorists |

Jammu: Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and Intelligence Bureau (IB) Director Mahesh Dixit are arriving here on Thursday to review the overall security situation and chalk out a strategy to meet the emerging challenges in the Union Territory.

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The meeting will be chaired by the Union Home Secretary and will be attended by the senior officers of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), senior officers of intelligence agencies and other security agencies.

The meeting assumes significance in light of the latest intelligence reports that around 55 of the estimated 65 foreign terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir are linked to Pakistan-based terror groups Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Officials estimate roughly 35 operatives are tied to LeT, 25 to JeM, and the remaining to other banned outfits.

Security sources say there are no identified active local terrorists left in the Kashmir Valley following the November 18, 2026 killing of LeT operative Mohammad Lateef Bhat in Kulgam.

Forces have stepped up operations in remote forest and mountainous areas, combining intelligence networks and surveillance to track foreign operatives and curb infiltration.

Given this background, top intelligence and security officials will undertake a comprehensive review of the prevailing security situation during Thursday's high-level meeting.

The meeting is expected to cover the overall security environment, coordination among different security agencies and future strategies to effectively tackle potential threats and maintain peace and stability in the Union Territory.

This is the first visit of Mahesh Dixit to J&K after he took over as the IB director. He has served in J&K prior to his elevation to the senior-most intelligence post in the country.

His vast experience of handling the situation both at macro and micro levels on the ground in J&K gives him the expertise that would come in handy while chalking out the future strategy to rid the union territory of the scourge of terrorism.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)