Kishtwar SPOs' Bodies Taken In 'Dumper', BJP MLA Shagun Parihar Breaks Down Over 'Insult' To Slain SPOs - VIDEO

BJP MLA Shagun Parihar broke down while alleging that the bodies of two Special Police Officers (SPOs), killed in the line of duty in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, were transported to their native village in a dumper truck without coffins. Calling it an insult to the fallen personnel, Parihar questioned the handling of the bodies and launched a sharp attack on senior police officials over the alleged negligence.

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A video circulating on social media shows the Kishtwar MLA getting emotional and breaking down while expressing her anger over the alleged treatment of the deceased personnel, identified as Rashpal Singh and Bobby Chand.

The two SPOs were cremated on Friday at Keyar village in the Dachhan area. Parihar and Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Sunil Sharma were present to pay their last respects.

The incident came to light after gunshots were heard in the Dehrana forest area of Marwah on Wednesday afternoon. The two personnel went missing following the incident. Their bodies, bearing multiple bullet injuries, were recovered from a forest in Dachhan on Thursday morning, around two kilometres from the spot where they had gone missing.

According to preliminary information, both personnel were part of the Special Operations Group (SOG) and were on their way to take over duty from an Army contingent stationed at Basnan. Their service weapons were also reportedly missing from the spot.

Security forces have launched a massive search operation to track down the attackers, while officials are investigating a possible terror angle. Meanwhile, the families of the deceased have demanded a CBI probe into the killings.

The killings have also revived painful memories in Keyar village, where the last reported incidents of murder took place in 2004, renewing fears among locals after more than two decades.

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