Here's why one shouldn't panic about Anil Vij's COVID-positive report just yet

Now, most of these comments might well be typical social media shenanigans, but it's also symptomatic of uninformed and ill-researched ideas that most people hold about the scientific process behind vaccine research and its subsequent administration to volunteers.

Official statements

Although the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, the firm that developed and manufactured the Covaxin shot, has for its part provided the reasoning behind why one should wait before writing off the vaccine, many users remained blissfully unaware of the exact process which would determine the efficacy of the indigenous COVID-19 vaccine.

The pharmaceutical company, in a statement on this day, said that the phase three trials are 'double-blinded' and 'randomized', where 50% subjects receive the actual vaccine, while the rest receive the 'placebo'.

Since Covaxin trials are based on a "two-dose schedule", given 28 days apart, the company rightly said that it would be prudent to wait 14 days post the second dose to determine the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine.

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday clarified that Vij took only the first dose of the two-dose vaccine.

So here's a brief explainer on 'placebo' vaccines, 'double-blinded trials' and every other thing that the firm sought to explain in its statement:

What is 'placebo' in clinical trials?

The 'placebo' is technically a pharmaceutically inert substance that is used by a clinical researcher as an analogue to the scientist's control experiment.

The substance often produces a psychological response (known as the "placebo effect") in the subject that can affect how patients perceive their condition and encourage the body's chemical processes for relief.