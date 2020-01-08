Here's all you need to know about the trade and bank unions' Bharat Bandh

Transport and banking services at several places are likely to be affected due to the 'Bharat Bandh' called by all 10 Central trade unions along with different federations being organised to protest against "anti-worker policies of BJP government" on Wednesday.

The bandh has been organized to protest against the BJP government’s disinvestment, privatisation and labour reform policies. The Unions have are expecting more than 250 million workers to participate in the bandh to pressure the government for a 12-point common demand related to minimum wage and social security and others.

Here is all you need to know about the large-scale bandh called for by the Unions:

When does the strike start?

The strike will be a 24-hour long strike and has started from 6 a.m today, Wednesday, 8th December 2020.

Which are the trade Unions participating in the strike?