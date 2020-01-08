Here's all you need to know about the trade and bank unions' Bharat Bandh

Transport and banking services at several places are likely to be affected due to the 'Bharat Bandh' called by all 10 Central trade unions along with different federations being organised to protest against "anti-worker policies of BJP government" on Wednesday.
The bandh has been organized to protest against the BJP government’s disinvestment, privatisation and labour reform policies. The Unions have are expecting more than 250 million workers to participate in the bandh to pressure the government for a 12-point common demand related to minimum wage and social security and others.
Here is all you need to know about the large-scale bandh called for by the Unions:
When does the strike start?
The strike will be a 24-hour long strike and has started from 6 a.m today, Wednesday, 8th December 2020.
Which are the trade Unions participating in the strike?
Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC)
All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC)
Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS)
Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU)
All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC)
Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC)
Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA)
All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU)
Labour Progressive Federation (LPF)
United Trade Union Congress (UTUC)
Which are the bank Unions participating in or supporting the strike?
All India Bank Employees Association
All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA)
Bank Employees Federation of India
Indian National Bank Employees’ Federation (INBEF)
Indian National Bank Officers Congress INBOC
Bank Karmachari Sena Mahasangh (BKSM)
Which Bank Unions are joining the strike for?
The Bank Unions are protesting against the banking reforms and mega-merger of PSU banks. Their demands also include a pay hike and uniform five-days week.
Which banking services might be unavailable for the citizens today?
While there will be no impact on online banking, service to withdraw and deposit cash, clearance of cheques will be impacted because of the strike. Bank’s branches and ATMs in several places will take a hit.
Which are the other organizations supporting the strike?
Many farmers and agricultural workers’ unions will also be supporting the Bharat Bandh and observe their own Gramin Bharat Bandh. Sectoral independent federations and associations are also going to be a part of the nation-wide strike.
What’s the government’s take on Bharat Bandh?
The government has requested the public sector undertakings (PSUs) to convince their employees to not participate in the strike. The government has also warned the workers of not only deduction of wages but also disciplinary action against the workers participating in the strike.
It also asked the PSUs to come up with a plan to make sure all enterprises carry on with their work without disturbance.
The PTI has reported that the Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh will not be a part of the strike.
With inputs from Agencies.
