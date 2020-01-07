Bharat Bandh against 'anti-people' govt policies on Wednesday, banking services to be affected

Around 25 crore people are expected to participate in a nationwide strike to protest against the government's "anti-people" policies on Wednesday.
Ten central trade unions have said around 25 crore people will participate in the nationwide strike. The Bharat Bandh is being supported by trade unions such as INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC along with various sectoral independent federations and associations. The unions had adopted a declaration in September last to go on the nationwide strike on January 8.
The protesters' main demand during the Bharat Bandh is that the Centre should drop proposed labour reforms. A Bill in this regard was passed and proposes to merge 44 labour laws into four codes -- wages, industrial relations, social security, and safe working conditions.
As part of the Bandh, hundreds of employees will go on a bank strike across the country, which is likely to adversely affect services at various bank branches and ATMs.
The government however has asked public sector undertakings to dissuade their employees from participating in the Bandh and advised them to prepare a contingency plan to ensure smooth functioning of the enterprises.
"Any employee going on strike in any form, including protest, would face the consequences which, besides deduction of wages, may also include appropriate disciplinary action," said an office memorandum issued by the government.
"Suitable contingency plan may also be worked out to carry out the various functions of the ministry/department," it added.
It also issued instructions not to sanction casual leave or other kind of leave to employees if applied for during the period of the proposed protest or strike and ensure that the willing employees are allowed hindrance-free entry into the office premises.
The instructions issued by the Department of Personnel and Training prohibit the government servants from participating in any form of strike, including mass casual leave, go-slow and sit-down, or any action that abet any form of strike. Besides, pay and allowances are not admissible to an employee for his absence from duty without any authority.
Bank unions are joining the strike to protest against banking reforms and mega-merger of PSU banks. They are also demanding a pay hike besides a uniform five-day week.
The All India Bank Officers Confederation (AIBOC) has issued a circular asking members to not demand nor accept any keys on Wednesday. They have also been asked to not perform any clerical duties and join the protest.
India's largest lender, the State Bank of India (SBI), however expects little impact on its operations. The lender has announced that since only a few of its employees are part of the striking unions, the impact on its operations will be minimal.
"The membership of our bank employees in unions participating in the strike is very few, so the impact of the strike on banks operation will be minimal," SBI has told stock exchanges. Another public sector lender, Bank of Baroda, which is the third-largest bank in India, fears that its operations could be affected.
In a regulatory filing, the bank stated, "The bank is taking necessary steps for smooth functioning of bank's branches/offices on the day of the strike in the event the strike materialises, the functioning of the branches/offices may be affected/paralysed."
Syndicate Bank has issued a public notice asking customers to bear with them and make transactions before the bank strike on January 8. It is to be noted that PSU banks are likely to be among the most affected by the strike.
AIBEA, All India Bank Officers Association (AIBOA), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI), Indian National Bank Employees Federation (INBEF) and Indian National Bank Officers Congress (INBOC) had jointly issued a circular last month on the decision to join the nationwide general strike called by trade unions.
(With inputs from agencies)
