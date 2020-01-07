Bharat Bandh against 'anti-people' govt policies on Wednesday, banking services to be affected

Around 25 crore people are expected to participate in a nationwide strike to protest against the government's "anti-people" policies on Wednesday.

Ten central trade unions have said around 25 crore people will participate in the nationwide strike. The Bharat Bandh is being supported by trade unions such as INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC along with various sectoral independent federations and associations. The unions had adopted a declaration in September last to go on the nationwide strike on January 8.

The protesters' main demand during the Bharat Bandh is that the Centre should drop proposed labour reforms. A Bill in this regard was passed and proposes to merge 44 labour laws into four codes -- wages, industrial relations, social security, and safe working conditions.

As part of the Bandh, hundreds of employees will go on a bank strike across the country, which is likely to adversely affect services at various bank branches and ATMs.

The government however has asked public sector undertakings to dissuade their employees from participating in the Bandh and advised them to prepare a contingency plan to ensure smooth functioning of the enterprises.

"Any employee going on strike in any form, including protest, would face the consequences which, besides deduction of wages, may also include appropriate disciplinary action," said an office memorandum issued by the government.