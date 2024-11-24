Hemant Soren To Take Oath As Jharkhand Chief Minister On Nov 28 For 2nd Consecutive Term

ANI

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha executive president Hemant Soren to take the oath as Chief Minister of Jharkhand on November 28.

"On 28 November the oath ceremony of the new government will take place," Hemant Soren told reporters on Sunday.

Hemant Soren also tendered his resignation as Jharkhand Chief Minister to the Governor Santosh Gangwar and staked a claim to form Government, at the Raj Bhawan.

"Today we have started the procedure to form the (INDIA) alliance government and in that series, we have staked a claim to form Government in front of the Governor. I also tendered my resignation to him...Congress and the RJD in charge were also present here...On 28 November the oath ceremony will take place," he added.

Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahay said that Soren has been elected as the leader of the INDIA bloc in Jharkhand.

"All the party workers and leaders extended their support and Hemant Soren was chosen as leader of Jharkhand Assembly House...tentative date (for oath taking) is 28th," Sahay said.

Hemant Soren-led JMM steered the INDIA bloc to victory with 56 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly.

The JMM won 34 seats, while its allies secured 22 seats. Among the allies, the Congress won 16 seats, the RJD won four, and the CPI-ML won two seats.

The BJP-led NDA won only 24 seats in Jharkhand. The BJP secured 21 seats, while its allies the AJSU party, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and JD-U -- won one seat each.

Additionally, Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha, a smaller party contesting state assembly elections, won a seat with its chief, Jairam Kumar Mahato, emerging victorious in the Dumri constituency.

The JMM-led alliance retained power in Jharkhand, where assembly polls were conducted in two phases on November 13 and November 20.