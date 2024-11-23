 Jharkhand Election Results 2024: CM Hemant Soren Secures Historic Second Term, Shares Viral Post With Sons Captioned 'Meri Shakti'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJharkhand Election Results 2024: CM Hemant Soren Secures Historic Second Term, Shares Viral Post With Sons Captioned 'Meri Shakti'

Jharkhand Election Results 2024: CM Hemant Soren Secures Historic Second Term, Shares Viral Post With Sons Captioned 'Meri Shakti'

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, following a historic win in the Jharkhand Assembly elections, shared heartwarming pictures on social media on Saturday enjoying quality time with his two sons. He captioned the post – “Meri Shakti” (My strength).

IANSUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 04:41 PM IST
article-image
'Meri Shakti': Hemant Soren Shares Heartwarming Moment with Sons After Historic Win | X

Ranchi, Nov 23: Chief Minister Hemant Soren, following a historic win in the Jharkhand Assembly elections, shared heartwarming pictures on social media on Saturday enjoying quality time with his two sons. He captioned the post – “Meri Shakti” (My strength). The image, in which Soren is seen hugging his sons, has gone viral on social media across platforms.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance, comprising the Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML), has secured a significant lead in 56 seats, ensuring a historic second consecutive term for the coalition under Soren's leadership.

Hemant Soren shared the photos on X, which has garnered a good number of engagements: 317 comments, 785 retweets, and over 9,000 likes, with a reach of 88,000 views till 4 p.m.

Supporters flooded the post with congratulatory messages. A user named Suraj Kumar wrote: “Many congratulations, Chief Minister ji, for the historic victory. Even your own people betrayed you, but you stood like a rock and fought a brilliant battle.”

FPJ Shorts
Non-Rapid Eye Moment Sleep Can Enhance Brain Function & Improve Behavioural Performance
Non-Rapid Eye Moment Sleep Can Enhance Brain Function & Improve Behavioural Performance
VIDEO: Kanpur Cant MLA Hassan Roomi Breaks Down In Tears After Naseem Solanki Wins Sisamau Assembly Bypoll
VIDEO: Kanpur Cant MLA Hassan Roomi Breaks Down In Tears After Naseem Solanki Wins Sisamau Assembly Bypoll
Rishabh Pant Gifted Scooters To 2 Boys Who Rescued Him After His Horrific Accident; Video
Rishabh Pant Gifted Scooters To 2 Boys Who Rescued Him After His Horrific Accident; Video
JKSSB Constable Admit Card 2024 To Be Released On November 25; Check Exam Dates!
JKSSB Constable Admit Card 2024 To Be Released On November 25; Check Exam Dates!

Another user, Mukesh Kumar, urged the Chief Minister to prioritise the welfare of students, saying: “This time, take care of Jharkhand's students as well. I request you to conduct all exams transparently.”

Reacting to the election results, JMM General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya remarked: “Some people from outside had come and attempted to divide us, but they were swept away. The public has reaffirmed its trust in the grand alliance.”

In Ranchi, Chief Minister Soren's wife, Kalpana Soren, who won from the Gandey constituency, also received widespread congratulations after her victory. A long queue of well-wishers gathered to extend their good wishes to her.

As per the Election Commission, the JMM-led alliance has won five seats and is leading in 51 constituencies of the 81-member Assembly. The NDA trails with a lead in only 24 seats.

Read Also
Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024: CM Hemant Soren, Wife Kalpana Cast Vote In Ranchi
article-image

The results reflect strong voter support for the ruling alliance and pave the way for its continued governance in Jharkhand.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Kanpur Cant MLA Hassan Roomi Breaks Down In Tears After Naseem Solanki Wins Sisamau Assembly...

VIDEO: Kanpur Cant MLA Hassan Roomi Breaks Down In Tears After Naseem Solanki Wins Sisamau Assembly...

Jharkhand Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: INDIA bloc Wins 18 Seats

Jharkhand Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: INDIA bloc Wins 18 Seats

Jharkhand Election Results 2024: CM Hemant Soren Secures Historic Second Term, Shares Viral Post...

Jharkhand Election Results 2024: CM Hemant Soren Secures Historic Second Term, Shares Viral Post...

'No Evidence, Unproven Remedies': Mumbai's Tata Hospital On Sidhu Claiming Haldi, Neem Helped Wife...

'No Evidence, Unproven Remedies': Mumbai's Tata Hospital On Sidhu Claiming Haldi, Neem Helped Wife...

UP Bypoll Results 2024: Oppn Parties In Tizzy As BJP Candidate Ramveer Singh Leads By Over 1 Lakh...

UP Bypoll Results 2024: Oppn Parties In Tizzy As BJP Candidate Ramveer Singh Leads By Over 1 Lakh...