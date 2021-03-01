'HEIGHT': CM Bhupesh Baghel presents Budget of Rs 97,106 cr with impetus on Rural Chhattisgarh

The budget is public centric, child friendly, development oriented budget having 38 % provision for the social sector, 39 % for the economic sector and 23 % for the general service sector.

"The estimated gross expenditure for 2021-22 is Rs 1,05,213 crore. The net expenditure is estimated at Rs 97,106 crore after deducting the repayment of loans and recoveries from gross expenditure. Revenue expenditure is Rs 83,028 crore and capital expenditure is Rs 13,839 crore, which is 14 % of the total expenditure," the CM said in his speech.

The total revenue receipts for 2021-22 are estimated at 79,325 crore, comprising the state's revenue of Rs 35,000 crore and receipt from the Centre being Rs 44,325 crore, he said.