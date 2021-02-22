Chhattisgarh: Pre-wedding shoot of BJP state chief's relative in CM Bhupesh Baghel’s chopper raises security concerns

Photo of a pre-wedding photo shoot featuring a couple sitting in the state chopper used by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel went viral on social media. Chhattisgarh civil aviation department suspended a driver allegedly involved in the photo shoot after the photographs circulated online. It has been alleged that the guy featured in the chopper is a relative of the present state BJP chief.

Responding to it, State Congress spokesperson, Vikas Tiwari on Monday wrote a letter addressing the Chhattisgarh Director General of Police (DGP) DM Awasthi demanding thorough investigation and strict action into the case.

“The room in the state hanger was used as a changing room and several photos and videos were taken during the pre-wedding shoot. It is a major lapse in Chief Minister’s security which should be seriously investigated,” Vikas Tiwari said.