Chhattisgarh: Pre-wedding shoot of BJP state chief's relative in CM Bhupesh Baghel’s chopper raises security concerns

Photo of a pre-wedding photo shoot featuring a couple sitting in the state chopper used by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel went viral on social media. Chhattisgarh civil aviation department suspended a driver allegedly involved in the photo shoot after the photographs circulated online. It has been alleged that the guy featured in the chopper is a relative of the present state BJP chief.
Responding to it, State Congress spokesperson, Vikas Tiwari on Monday wrote a letter addressing the Chhattisgarh Director General of Police (DGP) DM Awasthi demanding thorough investigation and strict action into the case.
“The room in the state hanger was used as a changing room and several photos and videos were taken during the pre-wedding shoot. It is a major lapse in Chief Minister’s security which should be seriously investigated,” Vikas Tiwari said.
Meanwhile, police sources informed that a few days back a young couple hailing from Jashpur had reached Raipur and got photographed at a state hanger in the state chopper “AW 109 Power Elite” Police lines.
Sources informed the guy in the pre wedding shoot is a member of BJP, ex-elected member of Food Corporation of India and distant relative of State BJP President Vishnu Dev Sai.
The photos were shared on Facebook over which the dispute erupted.
However, later on the suspension order released by Directorate of Aviation, said that the driver Yogeshwar Sai had felicitated entry of unauthorized persons in the state hanger which is violation of Chhattisgarh Civil Service (conduct) rule 1965. Sai has been attached with the Directorate of Aviation Nava Raipur.
Meanwhile, BJP leader of opposition Dharamlal Kaushik said that it is a major security breach which should never have happened.
Kaushik also demanded strict action in the case.