Akshay Kumar's chopper trip sparks controversy, Bhujabal pulls up authorities

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s Nashik trip in a chopper has sparked controversy. Maharashtra Minister of Food and Civil Supplies Chhagan Bhujbal has ordered an inquiry into the approval given for the actor’s air travel and stay at a resort during the lockdown. Bhujbal, who is the Nashik district guardian minister, told FPJ: ‘’I have asked the district collector to probe how the actor received permission for air travel and why Nashik city police provided him protection for his travel to the rural part of the district outside their jurisdiction.’’ He explained that the inquiry will be conducted into the charges of violation of stipulated rules related to Akshay Kumar’s tour. The Bollywood actor had landed in the premises of an educational institute when he was received by a few police and administrative officers.

He was later accompanied by the police personnel to a resort on the way to Trimbakeshwar where he stayed for a day. Sources said Kumar was treated by a wellness specialist in the resort and thereafter he flew back to Mumbai. However, some of the officers from the revenue and police department have said how can the actor travel in a helicopter and later in a car when there are strict curbs during the ongoing lockdown which is extended till July 31. Besides, hotels and resorts have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The probe will reveal who has given permission to open the resort and for his stay there.

‘’This is quite strange. Ministers had to travel by road, and they require necessary formalities for air travel. How did Akshay Kumar get permission and who allowed his stay in the resort. Besides, who gave persmission for the owner to open the resort,’’ asked a senior revenue officer from Nashik. On June 30, the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had travelled by road to Pandharpur for the customary Puja at the Vitthal temple on the occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi.