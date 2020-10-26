CJI Bobde's chopper ride to Kanha: Lawyer seeks to initiate contempt against Prashant Bhushan for tweet

Prashant Bhushan, a lawyer mired by controversies, is now staring at more trouble as a lawyer has sought to initiate contempt proceedings against him over a tweet criticising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde's trip to Kanha.

Notably, CJI Bobde had travelled to the Kanha Tiger Reserve, the largest national part in Madhya Pradesh, on October 18 (Sunday) and left on October 21 (Tuesday). The trip owed itself to the court closing for the Dussehra holidays.

Taking to his official handle on Twitter, Bhushan had criticised the CJI for availing a special chopper provided by the Shivraj-Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government while an important case was "pending before him."

"The CJI avails a special chopper provided by the MP Govt (authorised by the CM) for a visit to Kanha National Park& then to his home town in Nagpur, while an important case of disqualification of defecting MLAs of MP is pending before him. Survival of MP govt depends on this case," Bhushan had tweeted.