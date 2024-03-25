'Hefty Fines For Minor Violations': Mumbai Resident Sparks Outcry On Social Media, Netizens Share Their Traffic Plight

In recent days, social media platforms have been flooded with complaints from citizens regarding excessive fines and strict laws by the Maharashtra Police, particularly concerning minor speed breaches. One particular incident that has sparked widespread outrage involves the repeated fining of private vehicles for exceeding the speed limit by as little as 1 kilometer per hour (kmph).

The outcry began when a motorist took to social media platform X expressing frustration at being fined for the second time in the same location for exceeding the speed limit by a mere 1 kmph. The driver had been previously fined for exceeding the speed limit by 2 kmph, highlighting what many perceive as an overzealous approach to traffic enforcement.

X User Shares His Plight Through Social Media

The user describing his plight on social media said, showing concern over the road safety where such minor issues diverts from issues that are more pressuring on the roads. Concerns have been raised about the lack of attention given to major violations such as wrong-side driving and heavy vehicles occupying fast lanes, which pose significant risks to public safety.

The user also expressed his frustration, with questioning whether he should be constantly monitoring speedometers for even the slightest deviation from the limit, rather than focusing on the road ahead. The perception of being overcharged for minor violations has further fueled the backlash against what is seen as disproportionate enforcement measures.

The user also added how he had been fined amount of ₹2000 imposed on drivers exceeding the speed limit by just 2 kilometers per hour (kmph).

Netizens Resonate And Share Their Advice

Netizens started reacting to the users post and sharing their plight with the Mumbai traffic police, a X user commented and advised, "Ask last calibration report’s scanned copy. Also ask machine’s tolerance limit. You’ll be surprised to see challan getting cancelled."

Another using slamming the Mumbai Traffic police commented, "They are cowards .. They have fined me 1500 for blocking traffic in my building when an illegal tempo was parked and my senior citizen mother could not bring the car in .. Please explain how.. And they refused it even in grievance on the app.. Absolute shameful people"

More Than 130 Motorists Fined For Violating Traffic Rules On Atal Setu

After the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) was thrown open, citizens, motorists or just spectators from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and other neighbouring areas reached to see and experience the sights of MTHL. However, they disregarded the traffic norms.

Motorists flout 'No Stopping' rule; over 130 challans issued

More than 130 challans have been issued to motorists for stopping or halting at MTHL, which being a highway, does not permit the same. Despite erecting boards that say “No Stopping,” motorists flouted the rules and went ahead with parking their vehicles to click selfies and group pictures. Many were seen climbing the steel fences to capture the perfect picture clicked at the MTHL.

“The speed determined at MTHL is 100 kmph, which creates risks when vehicles make sudden stops or halts - which is worse, and dangerously fatal. There is a reason why stopping is not allowed at such high-speed bridges or flyovers,” said a traffic police official.