Heavy rains wreak havoc in Hyderabad, at least 8 killed

Eight persons, including a child, were crushed to death while three persons were injured after a boulder fell on their house at the Bandlaguda area of Hyderabad, following heavy rainfall in the city, police said.

According to DCP south zone Gajarao Bhupal said that eight people were killed and three persons sustained severe injuries in the incident.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, who visited the site tweeted that nine people were killed in Mohammedia Hills, Bandlaguda where a private boundary wall fell.

"I was at a spot inspection in Mohammedia Hills, Bandlaguda where a private boundary wall fell resulting in death of 9 people and injuring 2. On my from there, I gave a lift to stranded bus passengers in Shamshabad, now I`m on my way to Talabkatta & Yesrab Nagar... from where I will be going to Karwan. The rains this year have been unprecedented and I appeal to all of you to stay indoors."

Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owasi also visited the hospital, where the injured were admitted and met the families of the victims.

Hyderabad has witnessed heavy showers on Tuesday leading to water-logging and traffic jams in several areas of the city. According to the MeT department, the rains were triggered by a deep depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal leading to heavy rains across several districts of Telangana.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation said that most parts of the GHMC area are likely to witness heavy rainfall for the next few hours and advised people to stay indoors unless unavoidable.

"We are witnessing unprecedented rainfall in the city. A high of 25 cm rainfall has been recorded at LB Nagar!! Rains are expected to continue for a few more hours. Citizens are requested to remain indoors and stay safe. DRF teams are striving to normalize the situation," the Director Of Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management, GHMC tweeted.