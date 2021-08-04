Heavy rainfall in Rajasthan's Bundi district causes wall collapse, kills 7

Jaipur: The heavy rainfall in the Bundi district of Rajasthan has claimed 7 lives as a wall of an old building collapsed.

The incident took place in Keshoraipatan block of the Bundi district last night where the wall of an old building fell on nearby houses and seven members of two families including four children, two women and a man were buried under the rubble. Rescue teams have recovered all seven bodies.

In another incident, a state road transport bus got stuck in the water near a state highway in Bundi. The bus was carrying 40 passengers, who were rescued by the villagers.

Heavy rains have also created flood-like situations in districts like Baran, Bundi, Kota and Dholpur as rivers are flowing above the danger mark and many villages are surrounded with water. CM Ashok Gehlot said that rescue teams are on alert and if the situation worsens, the army will be called.

Eight gates of the Kota barrage had to be opened and 48,000 cusec water was released from the dam. It has increased the water level in the rivers and many villages in the Kota and Dhoulpur districts are surrounded by water. The rescue teams are evacuating the villages and people are being shifted to safer places. The maximum rainfall of 280mm was recorded in Khtouli village in Kota while 7 other places were recorded with more than 200 mm of rain in the last 24 hours.

The railway transport was also affected due to heavy rain and the route of Jaipur-Mumbai Central train service had to be diverted on Wednesday.