Heavy Rain Triggers Landslide On Mizoram's National Highway-6, Efforts Underway To Restore Connectivity

A major landslide struck National Highway-6 in Mizoram on Friday, disrupting the state's connectivity with the rest of the country. The landslide occurred in the Hunthar area, located on the western outskirts of Aizawl, as a result of heavy rainfall. Thankfully, no fatalities have been reported yet, and authorities are actively working to clear the debris and restore the affected stretch of the national highway, stated reports.
Addressing the Landslide Situation
Continuous rainfall in Mizoram has led to multiple landslides across the state in recent days. Recognizing the susceptibility of the region to such incidents, the authorities are taking proactive measures to mitigate the impact of the inclement weather. Efforts are focused on clearing the debris and ensuring the prompt restoration of the vital transportation link.
Geological Factors at Play
Mizoram, situated in the northeastern region of India, experiences a significant number of landslides during the monsoon season. Geologically, the state is predominantly composed of unconsolidated sandstone and shale, as reported by Springer. These rock types, combined with heavy rainfall, contribute to the area's susceptibility to landslides. The geological characteristics make slopes prone to instability and mass movement, presenting challenges for both residents and infrastructure in Mizoram.
Government and PWD Involvement
Landslides along roadways pose a recurring problem in Mizoram, often triggered by intense rainfall. To tackle this issue effectively, it is crucial for the government and the Public Works Department (PWD) to consider various factors in their policies and practices during road construction and expansion projects. This includes incorporating appropriate measures to mitigate the impact of landslides and enhance the resilience of road infrastructure in Mizoram.
