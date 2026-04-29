Heavy Rain, Hailstorm Disrupt Life In Bengaluru; Roads Waterlogged, Traffic Hit | Videos Surface

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Bengaluru: Heavy rain, accompanied by hail and a thunderstorm, lashed several parts of Bengaluru on Wednesday evening, causing severe inconvenience to the public, motorists, and drivers. Following the downpour, a compound wall of the government-run Bowring Hospital collapsed, resulting in the deaths of seven persons.

According to preliminary information from authorities, about seven people, including three children, are feared dead after being trapped under the collapsed wall. Officials from the hospital and the police are yet to issue an official statement.

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The compound wall, made of cement and bricks and located near the accident ward gate, collapsed during the heavy rain. Initial reports also suggest that one more person is in critical condition. Most of the victims were roadside vendors. The children were reportedly present with elders due to the summer vacation. Two women are also among the deceased.

Further details are awaited. Police, fire department, and emergency services personnel have rushed to the spot and are carrying out debris clearance operations.

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Reacting to the incident, Deputy Chief Minister, D.K. Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, stated in Kanakapura town, “I will verify the details of the incident. Rains are necessary. I had come to attend an event to meet people and officials to address grievances. I will postpone the programme and return after May 4. I am going to visit the spot.”

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh has rushed to the spot.

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The heavy rain, which lasted for nearly an hour, led to waterlogging on several arterial roads. Parked vehicles were damaged after tree branches fell on them. While residents initially welcomed the rain after over a month of intense heat, the prolonged downpour soon turned into a bother.

Rainwater also entered the Banashankari Metro station, inundating the ticket counter area.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)