2 People Killed After Car Plunges 200 Feet Into Gorge In Himachal Pradesh's Chintpurni | Video | X @iNikhilsaini

A tragic accident took place on April 29 at around 3:30 PM in Chintpurni, in the Una district of Himachal Pradesh, after a speeding Swift car went out of control on the road and fell into a ditch approximately 200 feet deep. The entire incident was caught on camera, and the video is doing the rounds on the internet.

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In the video, it is clearly noticeable that the car lost control at a turn and plunged into the gorge. According to reports, the Swift car (PB-10K-7531) went out of control, possibly due to a tyre burst. The vehicle caught fire after falling, leaving no chance for the occupants to escape. Police said the car had been fined for overspeeding near Dehra about half an hour before the accident.

After plunging into the deep gorge, the car caught fire. Police and fire brigade personnel were alerted and rushed to the spot. Firefighters managed to control the blaze and recovered the victims, one body was found outside the car, while the other was completely burnt inside.

Documents found in the car suggest one victim was from Ludhiana. It is believed the two were returning after visiting the Chintpurni temple. Police are investigating and working to confirm the identities of the deceased.