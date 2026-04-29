Bengaluru Tragedy: 7 Killed, Including 3 Children, In Wall Collapse Near Bowring Hospital | VIDEO

At least seven people, including three children, were killed after a compound wall collapsed near the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The incident, captured on video, has triggered shock and raised concerns over public safety and infrastructure.

CM Siddaramaiah Visits Spot, Death Toll Confirmed

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the site soon after the incident. The Chief Minister’s Office confirmed that seven deaths had been recorded following the collapse, calling it a tragic loss of life.

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Deputy CM Shivakumar Rushes To Site

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said he immediately cut short a meeting after being informed. “I have spoken to the commissioner of police and am heading to the spot to assess the situation and extend support,” he told reporters.

Earlier Accident Highlights Road Safety Concerns

In a separate incident earlier this year, three women were killed and eight others injured in a road accident near Devanahalli on NH 648. A lorry collided with a TT vehicle entering a service road, crushing part of the vehicle and causing severe injuries to passengers.

Victims Identified, Probe Underway

The deceased in the road accident were identified as Jayamma (60), Yashodamma (60), and Ganga (38), all residents of Tumakuru district. Police registered a case and launched an investigation, while traffic was briefly disrupted as authorities cleared the site.