Heatwave Alert: IMD forecasts rise in temperature by 2-4 degrees Celsius in these states till April 15

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), the country's central weather forecasting agency, on Wednesday predicted a rise in maximum temperatures by 2-4 degrees Celsius over many parts of the country during the next five days.

It also said that heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Gangetic West Bengal from 12 to 16 and over Odisha from 13 to 15 April.

Above normal temperature

At present, certain regions of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, interior Maharashtra, Odisha, and Telangana are experiencing maximum temperatures between 40-42 degrees Celsius, while other parts of the country have temperatures below 40 degrees Celsius. Additionally, some areas of Jammu & Kashmir, northeast, and adjoining East India are witnessing temperatures that are 2-3 degrees Celsius above the normal range.

Speaking on weather changes in Odisha, IMD-Bhubaneswar's Director HR Biswas said temperatures rose in the last 24 hours, with the mercury touching 40 and above degrees at a few stations in the state. In the next two days, the temperature may further rise by 2-3 degrees at many places, he said.

"So, there are chances of heatwave conditions. Heatwave warning for tomorrow (Thursday) in Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, and Balasore," Biswas said while speaking to the news agency ANI.

Rainfall and hailstorm in some states

In its update, the weather department also predicted rainfall in some states until Sunday. It said light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is likely over Goa, central Maharashtra, and Marathwada during the next five days. An isolated hailstorm is very likely over central Maharashtra until Friday, over the Konkan on Thursday, and over Marathwada on Friday.

Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are expected to receive moderate rainfall on Saturday and Sunday, and isolated light rainfall is likely over Punjab, north Haryana, and west Rajasthan on Sunday.

With inputs from ANI

