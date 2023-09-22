'Heartbreaking It Happened Under Your Leadership': BSP MP Danish Ali Writes To Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

BSP MP Danish Ali and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla |

New Delhi: Following uproar over the highly objectionable remarks made by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri against BSP MP from Amroha Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha on Thursday (September 21) while discussion was underway on the success of Chandrayaan-3, the latter wrote a letter to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and complained against the slurs hurled at him inside the House. "That it has happened in a new Parliament building under your leadership as Speaker is truly heartbreaking for me as an elected Member Of Parliament," said Danish Ali in his letter to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, according to a report in The Indian Express.

In his letter, Danish Ali mentioned how derogatory words were used against him inside the Parliament in the Lok Sabha while discussion was underway on Chandrayaan-3 success. Danish Ali expressed his disappointment at the incident and asked the Lok Sabha speaker that the matter be referred to Lok Sabha's Privileges Committee.

"I request you to refer this matter to the committee of privileges under rule 227 of the rules of procedure and conduct of business in Lok Sabha for examination, investigation, and Report," he said in his letter.

MP Danish Ali writes to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla regarding the speech given in Lok Sabha by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri; says, "I request you to refer this matter to the committee of privileges under rule 227 of the rules of procedure and conduct of business in Lok Sabha for… pic.twitter.com/w2AwZvKK1e — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2023

WATCH: Danish Ali speaks to the media about the incident in Lok Sabha and his letter to LS Speaker Om Birla.

#WATCH | On BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's remarks, BSP MP Danish Ali says, "When this is the condition of an elected member like me then what will be the condition of a normal person. I hope, I will get justice, Speaker will conduct an enquiry or else with a heavy heart, I'm also… pic.twitter.com/5lMoLSkTEU — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2023

Ramesh Bidhuri's comments

In a shocking incident, BJP MP from Delhi Ramesh Bidhuri on Thursday (September 21) during the special session of Parliament and discussion on Chandrayaan-3's success, got enraged with BSP's Danish Ali. As Ali stood up to reply to Bidhuri as the BJP MP's speech was on record, Bidhuri lashed out at Ali and hurled abuses such as "pimp", "extremist" and "terrorist" while on record.

Congress member K Suresh, who was in the Chair when the derogatory remarks were made by Bidhuri, said that he had already instructed the officials to expunge the remarks. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, also in the Lok Sabha at the time, stood up and expressed regret over the remarks.

Opposition hits out at BJP MP Bidhuri

Several Opposition parties' MPs hit out at Bidhuri for the BJP MP's unsavoury and derogatory remarks against Danish Ali. While several MPs called for his suspension, others questioned the BJP leadership for Bidhuris' comments and asked if he would be suspended by the party for his remarks against Danish Ali.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)