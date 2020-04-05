Heartbreaking: FPJ lensman captures image of cop socially distancing himself from daughter in time of coronavirus

While we are a lucky few who can afford to spend time with our families in this time of social distancing and lockdown, others in the line of duty aren’t so lucky.

Take the instance of Nirmal Kumar Shriwas, the in-charge of Tukoganj Thane in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

In a picture captured by Free Press Journal lensman Sachin Sharma, Shriwas, who wants to hold his daughter, is unable to do so because he is in the line of duty during the time of the coronavirus lockdown. In the picture, Shriwas is seen eating his lunch, while his daughter is a good five feet away from him watching him eat. He admitted to the Free Press Journal that all he wants to do is hug his child, but the fear that she may contract the disease holds him back.