'Health issues not letting me work': Kerala man ends life by jumping into own funeral pyre

According to authorities, the deceased had been unable to go for work for a while due to a condition.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 09, 2023, 01:51 PM IST
The police are yet to ascertain if it was a case of suicide or accident. | Representative Image
Kollam: Police said on Thursday that a 68-year-old man allegedly committed suicide at Puthur in this area by starting his own funeral pyre. Vijayakumar, a local of nearby Maranad, was discovered dead after he set himself ablaze at his family home.

Deceased could not work for work due to some ailment

According to authorities, the deceased had been unable to go for work for a while due to a condition.

His sister, who resides alone in a home on the site, saw a fire at midnight and assumed that some wood may have accidentally caught fire.

Sister tried to douse fire with another relatives help

She also doused it with the help of another relative living in the neighbourhood. In the morning, they found the body, they said.

Suicide note recovered

A suicide note, allegedly written by Vijayakumar, was recovered by the police.

In the letter addressed to his friend, the deceased man said he was ending his life as he was unable to work anymore due to his health condition, they added.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

