'He will not get respect in BJP': Rahul Gandhi criticises former friend; says Scindia was 'scared for his political future'

On Wednesday, former Congress leader and Rahul Gandhi's close associate Jyotiraditya Scindia defected from the party and joined the BJP.

Speaking at his induction ceremony, Scindia said that the Congress was no longer how it used to be, and that the party was "not following the path of truth" and that it was "consistently failing in public service".

Addressing the topic of defection from the party to BJP, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that said there is a difference between what Scindia is saying and what is in his heart.

"I studied with Jyotiraditya. I know him very well," Gandhi added, calling Scindia's shift a "battle of ideology".

"Jyotiraditya ji was scared for his political future. So he kept his ideology in his pocket and joined the RSS," Gandhi alleged.

"But he will not get respect in the BJP," he predicted.