'He can go to AMU or Jamia': BHU students protest against VC's Iftar party, burn his effigy

A group of students from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) burnt the effigy of the Vice-Chancellor outside his residence on Wednesday night after he organised an Iftar party on campus.

"VC is trying to impose a new tradition. This has never happened before in the university. He is trying to politicise the entire situation," said a university student, Shubham.

The agitated students alleged that the country is moving towards a Uniform Civil Code but the VC is trying to indulge in appeasement politics here.

They raised slogans in front of the VC's residence on the campus, saying that this is against the culture of the university.

"I am here at this university for the last five years, no such party was held earlier. The VC held a press conference to announce this and said that the university is holding an Iftar party for the last many years whereas this is the first time any such event was held here. We strongly condemn this decision," added Shubham.

Another student, Ashirvaad Dubey alleged that the VC chose Mahila Mahavidyalaya to organise the event so that he could polarise the women students and create a divide with his anti-Hindu mindset.

"The VC has no time to listen to the problems of students but he has time for Iftar party. The earlier VC GC Tripathi used to provide 'Phalahar (fruits)' during the Navaratri fasts. The new VC not only discouraged that practice but he's now trying to impose this new tradition. This is an anti-Hindu initiative, and we condemn this. If the VC needs to have Iftar, he can go to AMU or Jamia, he's not wanted right here," he added.

"Iftar party was officially organised in university for the 1st time. All expenses were borne by University. We'll not allow organising iftar parties officially" said a student

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 04:36 PM IST