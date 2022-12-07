HC notice to Rajasthan Speaker on resignations of 91 Cong MLAs

Rajasthan High Court | File Photo

Jaipur: The pending decision on the resignations of 91 Congress MLAs has now reached the High Court.

A division bench of the Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday issued a show cause notice to Rajasthan Assembly Speaker for not taking any decision on the resignations.

The notice has been served on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the Deputy Leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathore.

The notice, issued by the bench of Justice MM Shrivastava and Justice Vinod Kumar Baharwani, is returnable after three weeks.

Mr Rathore argued that it's a matter of good governance and since the Speaker is sitting tight over the issue for the last 90 days and has not arrived at any decision yet thus it is imperative for the court to interfere in the matter.

The petitioner has prayed to the court to pass an appropriate order to the authorities concerned to decide on the resignations tendered by 91 MLAs at the earliest keeping in view the rules, orders of the Supreme Court and the current state of unconstitutionality of the government in power.

The PIL has also prayed to disclose the names of the MLAs who have tendered their resignations and to restrain all such members from entering into the Vidhan Sabha as MLAs.