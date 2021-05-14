'Have provided all details': BJP MP Gautam Gambhir after Delhi Police asks him to explain distribution of Fabiflu from his office

The Delhi Police came knocking on the door of cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Friday. The provocation for the action was embedded in reports of antiviral drug Fabiflu being distributed from his office.

Responding to the action, Gambhir told the media, "We have provided all details. I will keep serving Delhi and its people to the best of my abilities always," reported India Today’s news portal.

Apart from Gautam Gambhir, the Delhi Police also quizzed BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana in connection with the distribution of the medicine.

Multiple reports had confirmed that antiviral drug Fabiflu, which is in short supply, was being distributed from the office of the cricketer-turned-parliamentarian.

In a tweet on April 25, Gautam Gambhir had said that his team would provide ‘Fabiflu’ to as many people as they could from his office on Pusa Road. This distribution will take place free of cost, from 10 am to 4 pm each day, he had said.

The BJP MP had also appealed to those who wished to approach his office for Fabiflu to bring their Aadhar and doctor's prescription.

Several politicians, including Pawan Khera of the Congress and Durgesh Pathak of the AAP, had raised questions over how Gambhir managed to procure the antiviral drug which was in short supply.

"Is the shortage of Fabiflu at chemists' shops due to such unauthorised procurement/distribution?" Pawan Khera asked on Twitter, adds the report in the news portal.