Hathras protests latest updates: TMC delegation stopped on way to Hathras, Derek O' Brien pushed in scuffle

Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram said: "The ADGP of UP would be well-advised to go back to a law school and update himself on the amendment made in 2013 to Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code (rape)."

"He should also read the 1994 Supreme Court judgment in 'State of UP vs Babul Nath' on what was rape even before the amendment. Absence of traces of semen is of no relevance at all. The UP Police seems to be a law unto itself. The ADGP has donned the role of a court and is articulating absurd propositions of law that are contrary to the law declared by the Supreme Court," added Chidambaram, a Supreme Court lawyer.