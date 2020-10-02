India

Hathras protests latest updates: TMC delegation stopped on way to Hathras, Derek O' Brien pushed in scuffle

Ahead of the planned protests around India Gate today, Delhi Police has imposed restrictions under Section 144 which prohibits gatherings of more than five people. Delhi Police has said no gatherings will be allowed around India Gate. However, gatherings of up to 100 people is permissible at Jantar Mantar and that too with prior permission.

Women Police personnel pulled at our blouses and lathi-charged our MP Pratima Mondal: Mamata Thakur

If they can't respect a woman lawmaker imagine the condition of commoners: Pratima Mondal

TMC delegation roughed up by Uttar Pradesh Police at Hathras border

Update yourself on rape law, Cong tells UP ADGP

Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram said: "The ADGP of UP would be well-advised to go back to a law school and update himself on the amendment made in 2013 to Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code (rape)."

"He should also read the 1994 Supreme Court judgment in 'State of UP vs Babul Nath' on what was rape even before the amendment. Absence of traces of semen is of no relevance at all. The UP Police seems to be a law unto itself. The ADGP has donned the role of a court and is articulating absurd propositions of law that are contrary to the law declared by the Supreme Court," added Chidambaram, a Supreme Court lawyer.

