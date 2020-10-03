Hathras Horror: Phone call between journalist and victim's brother 'tapped' -- allegations and it's counter

The alleged gang-rape and murder case of a 19-year-old Dalit girl from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras has now taken an unexpected turn, with a phone call between an India Today journalist and the victim's brother being 'tapped' and leaked to certain sections of the media.

In the little over 16-minute audio footage which is doing the rounds on social media and has been cited by some news reports, the journalist is trying to convince the victim's brother to send her a video statement of the victim's father saying that the administration is exerting undue pressure upon him and the family. “It will only take five minutes. Quickly make the video and send it to me only,” she can be heard saying. Just to clarify, India Today has not denied the existence of this conversation. As a statement released by them acknowledges, a conversation between the two had been "leaked on social media".

Now, many on social media as well as certain media channels are accusing the journalist of coaxing a very specific statement from the victim's father. However, the journalist in question has pointed out that the video of the father saying he was being pressured by government officials and demanding a CBI probe into the matter, had already gone viral and was even tweeted by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

“But we are not satisfied with this. My daughter’s case should be probed by the CBI and monitored by a Supreme Court judge. We are under pressure from officials and confined to our home while the media has also been disallowed from meeting us,” the victim's father said in a purported video.

The journalist, who has been reporting from the ground since the beginning, has also been accused of giving false information to the victim's brother that there is an attempt being made to blame the death of the sister on her family.

Again, the journalist is not giving entirely fabricated details here.

Former BJP MLA Rajveer Singh Pehlwan did give a shocking statement, claiming that the victim's mother and brothers killed her.