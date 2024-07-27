 Haryana:'Will Keep Raising Demand For Ahir Regiment,'Says Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda
Haryana:'Will Keep Raising Demand For Ahir Regiment,'Says Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Former minister Capt Ajay Yadav criticised the BJP, stating that the Union budget showed discrimination as the finance minister did not mention Haryana at all.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Saturday, July 27, 2024, 09:57 PM IST
article-image
Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda | PTI

Chandigarh: Former two-time chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda in Haryana on Saturday said that the Congress will keep raising the demand for `Ahir Regiment’ strongly on every platform.

Addressing a party workers meet in Rewari, Hooda said that a proposal will also be sent to the Centre for this if the Congress government is formed in Haryana. Ahir Regiment is not just the demand of South Haryana – also called Ahirwal - but the entire country, he added.

Accompanied by Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan, national president of backward class Congress Capt Ajay Yadav, Gurugram Congress candidate Raj Babbar, MLA Chiranjiv Rao, and several senior party leaders, Hooda in his address said that South Haryana had received many gifts like Rewari Rohtak railway line and NH-71 during the Congress government.The Congress had taken steps to make South Haryana a hub of education by establishing institutions like Central University Mahendragarh, Indira Gandhi University Mirpur and Sainik School, he said.

“During our government, the Defence University was also approved here, but as soon as the BJP came to power, it shelved the project. Along with this, this government also destroyed the expansion of the education sector and infrastructure’’, he said.

Hooda announced that if voted to power Congress government would give every elderly person Rs 6000 pension, and employees will be given the old pension scheme. “To give relief to people from inflation, 300 units of free electricity and gas cylinders will be given for Rs 500. To curb unemployment, transparent recruitment will be done on the basis of merit as per qualification for 2 lakh vacant posts, he said.

Addressing workers, state party president Udai Bhan asked why does Haryana have the highest unemployment in the country, why has the BJP's central government itself called Haryana the most unsafe state in the country and why is Haryana facing the highest inflation and tax burden in the country?

In his address, former minister Capt Ajay Yadav said the discriminatory attitude of the BJP towards Haryana can be gauged from the Union budget as the finance minister did not even take the name of Haryana in the entire budget.

