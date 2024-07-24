Haryana: 'No Mention Of Haryana In Budget,' Says Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda | PTI

Chandigarh: Former two-time chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday said that Haryana is hugely disappointed with the Union budget as there was no mention of Haryana anywhere in the budget.

Hooda said the budget has also completely disappointed the farmers, small traders, middle class, poor and housewives of the country, because the people who are facing the brunt of continuous inflation and heavy taxes were not given any relief from inflation.

Farmers' hands remained empty once again and this budget was silent on MSP guarantee, he held and added that there was no increase in the amount of Kisan Samman Nidhi either.

The former Haryana chief minister said there was no roadmap in the budget to curb unemployment. “The BJP has performed a formality of presenting the budget by just juggling the figures,” he stated.

Hooda said that without giving any relief to the common man, the government is continuously increasing the debt of the country. This time also the debt has increased by 10%.

Meanwhile, Rohtak Congress MP Deepender Hooda, who also termed the budget a complete disappointment, rued that there was nothing for the farmers. Stating that only Andhra Pradesh and Bihar were mentioned in the budget, he said that if they forget Haryana, the people of Haryana will forget the symbol lotus (BJP party symbol)