 Haryana: 'No Mention Of Haryana In Budget,' Says Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda
Farmers' hands remained empty once again and this budget was silent on MSP guarantee, he held and added that there was no increase in the amount of Kisan Samman Nidhi either.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Wednesday, July 24, 2024, 03:34 AM IST
article-image
Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda | PTI

Chandigarh: Former two-time chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday said that Haryana is hugely disappointed with the Union budget as there was no mention of Haryana anywhere in the budget.

Hooda said the budget has also completely disappointed the farmers, small traders, middle class, poor and housewives of the country, because the people who are facing the brunt of continuous inflation and heavy taxes were not given any relief from inflation.

Meanwhile, Rohtak Congress MP Deepender Hooda, who also termed the budget a complete disappointment, rued that there was nothing for the farmers. Stating that only Andhra Pradesh and Bihar were mentioned in the budget, he said that if they forget Haryana, the people of Haryana will forget the symbol lotus (BJP party symbol)

