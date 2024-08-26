Haryana:'BJP Has Accepted Defeat Even Before Polls,' Says Former CM Hooda

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda | Photo credits: PTI

Chandigarh: Former Haryana chief minister and leader of opposition (LoP) Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said that the way BJP has demanded postponement of the election dates, makes it clear that it has accepted defeat even before voting.

He said if BJP had any concern about long holidays before and after the October 1 voting date, then it should have applied to the Election Commission (EC) to prepone the voting, instead of postponing it. “If BJP had demanded preponement, Congress would have also definitely supported it,” he said.

Talking to newspersons in New Delhi, Hooda said the people of Haryana have made up their mind to bring the Congress government as the party is getting good support from the public and leaders and workers are continuously leaving other parties and joining Congress.

Stating that BJP is continuously spreading false propaganda regarding ``Kaushal Nigam'', he held that Congress has clearly announced that the skill workers will be regularised by making a concrete policy and they will be given proper salary.

On the question of corruption prevailing in the state, he said during the BJP and BJP-JJP government, there have been countless scams like Yamuna mining, Dadum mining, liquor, registry, paper leak and paddy procurement, and the investigation reports on these scams have been suppressed by the government. He said these reports will be exposed when the Congress government is formed.

On the Unified Pension Scheme, Hooda said Congress is committed to giving the benefit of the old pension scheme (OPS) to the employees.

Hooda condemned Kangana Ranaut's comments on farmers, and said the farmers of Punjab and Haryana feed the country. “No person holding responsible positions should make such comments,” he said.