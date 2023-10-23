Haryana Shocker: Panipat Jail DSP Joginder Deswal Collapses, Dies Due To Heart Attack While Exercising At Gym In Karnal

Panipat Jail DSP Joginder Deswal | Twitter

Panipat: In a shocking incident, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Joginder Deswal, who served at the jail in the Siwah village in Haryana's Panipat, passed away under unfortunate circumstances. He was at his residence in Karnal when he succumbed to a heart attack, casting a shadow of suspicion over the incident. The tragic event unfolded at 5 AM in the morning while he was engaged in his regular exercise routine at the gym, where he suffered a fatal heart attack and collapsed.

He resided in Nyayapuri in Karnal along with his family

Joginder Deswal, a 50-year-old man with an amicable demeanour, had also previously held the position of DSP at Karnal Jail. He resided in Nyayapuri in Karnal along with his family. On the fateful Monday morning, in adherence to his customary routine, he set out for the gym near his residence for his regular exercise. Somewhere between 5:30 AM and 6 AM in the morning, he was gripped by an excruciating chest pain.

Prompt assistance was provided by those in close proximity

Prompt assistance was provided by those in close proximity and he was rushed to the hospital nearby. Unfortunately, the medical professionals present at the hospital pronounced him dead on arrival. The news of his passing away triggered a wave of sorrow among his relatives and in the police department. His extensive social network meant that a significant number of people from the city also made their way to his residence to pay their respects.

Joginder Deswal leaves behind a son and a daughter

Originally from Jhajjar, DSP Joginder Deswal leaves behind a son and a daughter. His wife holds a position as a lecturer in the education department. Just a few months ago, he celebrated his daughter's marriage. Among his siblings, one is a practicing advocate at the Karnal Bar Complex, while another tragically lost his life in a road accident years ago. Additionally, his father served as an officer in Haryana Police.

