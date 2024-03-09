Haryana Shocker: Minor Members Of Bishnoi Gang Kill Man In Front Of Pleading Mother In Rohtak, Wife Runs Away With Kids As Firing Begins; VIDEO

In a shocking incident, minor members belonging to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang killed a Gurugram-based businessman at a Dhaba in Haryana's Rohtak.

A CCTV footage of the incident has come to the fore, in which the shooter can be heard firing bullets as the pleading mother runs toward the victim, while the wife is seen running away with the kids.

The incident took place on February 29th

The CCTV footage timestamp indicates that the incident occurred at 10:56 PM on the night of February 29th. In the video, some individuals arrive in a white car beforehand. Before anyone can react, they commence intense firing. The criminals unleash a barrage of bullets within seconds, resulting in the businessman's death. His mother, wife, and children are also visible in the footage. Despite everyone rushing towards the car, the criminals persist in firing without pause.

Accused had escaped from the juvenile centre

The perpetrators who carried out this incident had fled from the juvenile correctional facility in Jaipur. After escaping from jail, on February 29th, they gunned down a businessman at a Dhaba in Rohtak. The responsibility for this murder lay with Rohit Godara of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The victim in this murder case was identified as Sachin Munjal, a resident of Gurugram. Sachin was a businessman who was traveling to Sangrur with his family. They stopped at the Dhaba on the way to have a meal. It was during this time that the criminals arrived in a car and carried out the incident.