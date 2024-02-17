 Haryana Police SI, Posted At Shambhu Border Amid Farmers' Protest, Dies
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHaryana Police SI, Posted At Shambhu Border Amid Farmers' Protest, Dies

Haryana Police SI, Posted At Shambhu Border Amid Farmers' Protest, Dies

A police statement said that Hira Lal, 52, an SI, serving with Haryana police, who was posted at the Shambhu border, had experienced sudden decline in his health while on duty on Friday.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, February 17, 2024, 08:22 PM IST
article-image
Representational Photo |

Chandigarh, February 17: A sub-inspector (SI) of Haryana police posted at Shambhu border amid the ongoing farmers’ protest, passed away Friday night, an official release said. A police statement said that Hira Lal, 52, an SI, serving with Haryana police, who was posted at the Shambhu border, had experienced sudden decline in his health while on duty on Friday. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Ambala, where he succumbed to his condition, the release said.

Haryana Director General of Police (DGP), Shatrujeet Kapur expressed sorrow at the death of Sub-Inspector Hira Lal saying that his sudden demise left a void and is a stark reminder of the sacrifices made by Haryana police security personnel who stand guard even in challenging circumstances.

Sub-Inspector Dies On Duty:

Read Also
Farmers Protest 2.0: Ahead Of 4th Round Of Talks, Farm Leaders Ask Centre To Bring Ordinance Giving...
article-image

It may be recalled that an elderly farmer from Gurdaspur district, Gian Singh, 68, who was camping at the Shambhu border since February 13, was said to have died of a heart attack on Friday morning.

Read Also
'Delhi Chalo' Protest March: 65-Year-Old Punjab Farmer Dies Of Heart Attack At Shambhu Border,...
article-image

Meanwhile, according to media reports more than 60 farmers had sustained injuries and at least 25 personnel of Haryana police and paramilitary forces were hurt in the violent skirmishes during farmers protest since February 13, last, at Shambhu and Khanauri borders of Punjab and Haryana.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CBI Asks Court To Stop Release Of Movie On Indrani Mukerjea, Accused Of Killing Her Daughter

CBI Asks Court To Stop Release Of Movie On Indrani Mukerjea, Accused Of Killing Her Daughter

Video: Varanasi BJP Workers Wash Spot Where Rahul Gandhi Gave Speech With Gangajal To 'Purify' It

Video: Varanasi BJP Workers Wash Spot Where Rahul Gandhi Gave Speech With Gangajal To 'Purify' It

West Bengal: Vishwa Hindu Parishad Moves Calcutta HC Over Lioness Named 'Sita' Being Kept With Lion...

West Bengal: Vishwa Hindu Parishad Moves Calcutta HC Over Lioness Named 'Sita' Being Kept With Lion...

Farmers Protest 2.0: Ahead Of 4th Round Of Talks, Farm Leaders Ask Centre To Bring Ordinance Giving...

Farmers Protest 2.0: Ahead Of 4th Round Of Talks, Farm Leaders Ask Centre To Bring Ordinance Giving...

UP: In PM’s Constituency Varanasi, Rahul Gandhi Highlights Atmosphere Of 'Hatred & Fear' In...

UP: In PM’s Constituency Varanasi, Rahul Gandhi Highlights Atmosphere Of 'Hatred & Fear' In...