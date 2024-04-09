Haryana: NHRC Seeks Report From Authorities After 2-Year-Old Died In Manhole At Gurugram

NHRC | File Photo

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has taken suo moto cognizance of a media report that a 2-year-old boy died after falling into a12-feet deep uncovered manhole in Sector 37 of Gurugram, Haryana on 3rd April, 2024. Reportedly, the boy was playing near the open manhole.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights, which is a matter of concern. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation and the Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, Government of Haryana calling for detailed reports in four weeks.

The reports should include the status of the FIR registered and whether any arrest has been made. The Commission would also like to know if any compensation has been provided to the next of kin of the deceased boy.

According to the media report, carried on 5th April, 2024, the boy was pulled out after one and a half hour and sent to the hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead.