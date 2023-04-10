Haryana: Mob attacks people offering namaz at Sonipat mosque; nine injured | Pixabay

On Sunday, a mob of around 20 people allegedly vandalised a mosque and attacked people offering namaz in Sandal Kalan village in Haryana's Sonipat. The attackers were said to be people from the village.

Nine people injured

At least nine people were injured in the incident.

As many as 15-20 armed men attacked people praying for Ramadan in a small mosque built by the village's community. Images have emerged of the attackers walking around the village streets with lathis (bamboo sticks) in their hands.

The exact cause of the attack is still unknown. An FIR has been filed against 19 people in the case, and police have begun an investigation.

The victims were taken to Sonipat Civil Hospital for treatment.

(more details awaited)