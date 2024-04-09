 Haryana Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP MP Birender Singh Quits Party Ahead Of Polls
A renowned Jat leader, Birender Singh, resigned from the Rajya Sabha in 2020 after his son Brijendra Singh, a 1998-batch IAS officer, opted for a voluntary retirement to enter politics and was elected as the Hisar MP from BJP.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Tuesday, April 09, 2024, 09:08 AM IST
article-image
Birender Singh | Facebook

In a jolt, former Union minister Birender Singh, 78, on Monday quit the BJP and announced that he would join the Congress on Tuesday.

The move was anticipated as his son Brijendra Singh, who was the (BJPs) sitting MP from Haryanas Hisar, resigned from the Lok Sabha and the party last month, and joined the grand old party due to “political reasons”.

article-image

Birender Singhs wife and former BJP MLA from Uchana seat (Jind), Prem Lata also quit the party. Briefing the media in Delhi, Birender said he has quit BJP and sent his resignation to boss Nadda. His wife Prem Lata, who remained the BJP MLA from 2014 to 2019 also left the party and they would join the Congress on Tuesday. Later, he met Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress leader and 2- time former CM of Haryana.

Haryana chief Nishan Singh quits JJP

In a setback, Haryana boss Nishan Singh quit Jannayak Janta Party on Monday. He said though he has informed the top JJP leaders, he would submit his resignation in a day or two. Until recently, JJP was in alliance with BJP, with Dushyant Chautala as the deputy chief minister.

