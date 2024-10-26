Haryana Horror: 19-Yr-Old Pregnant Woman From Delhi's Nangloi Killed & Buried By Boyfriend In Rohtak Over Marriage Pressure

Representative Image |

New Delhi: A 19-year-old girl from Delhi, known as Soni, was allegedly killed and buried by her boyfriend, Saleem and two of his associates after she became pregnant and insisted on marriage, which he opposed.

Soni, a resident of Nangloi in West Delhi, was popular on social media and frequently shared photos and videos featuring herself and Saleem. Saleem, also known as Sanju, had posted about her on Instagram, making their relationship public, according to an NDTV report.

Soni Was 7 Months Pregnant

According to Soni's family, they were aware she had a new friend but, when they asked who she was talking to, Soni would often joke and say it was a ghost. Police investigations revealed that Soni was seven months pregnant, and she had been urging Saleem to marry her, unwilling to consider an abortion. However, Saleem was reluctant to commit and wanted her to end the pregnancy, leading to frequent arguments between the two.

Details On The Murder

On the day of the incident, Soni left her house with a few belongings to meet Saleem. He, along with two accomplices, allegedly took her to Rohtak, Haryana, where they reportedly killed her and buried her body.

Following the incident, police launched an investigation and were able to apprehend Saleem and one of his associates, while the third accomplice remains at large. Efforts are underway to locate and arrest him.