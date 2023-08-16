Haryana: Faridabad Congress MLA Neeraj Sharma, His Mother Get Death Threats; 2 Men Arrested

Faridabad Congress MLA Neeraj Sharma | Facebook

Faridabad: A milk dairy operator and his worker were arrested here for allegedly threatening to kill Congress MLA Neeraj Sharma and his mother, police said on Wednesday.

The Congress MLA from Faridabad (NIT) lodged a complaint in this regard at the Saran Police Station on Tuesday.

Faridabad police's spokesperson Sube Singh said the accused were arrested within two hours of registering an FIR.

According to police, accused Bansilal disclosed that due to Sharma's interference, he had to be evicted from his dairy in Parvatiya colony and suffered a lot of financial loss. So, he threatened to kill the MLA and his mother.

"I received calls from an unknown mobile number twice on August 15 at 8:02 pm and then at 8:08 pm. The caller hurled abuses at me and also threatened to kill me and my mother," Sharma alleged in his complaint.

"My mother has gone on a pilgrimage. If something happens to her, this man will be responsible for it," he said.

Bansilal, a resident of Aurangabad village, and his worker Dinesh were arrested by the crime unit of sector 48 on Tuesday night, the spokesperson said.

A senior police officer said a case has been registered under section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

