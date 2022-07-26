Haryana DSP killing: 12 accused found involved in investigation so far; nine arrested

In the latest update in the Haryana DSP killing case, as per the investigation so far 12 accused have been found involved in the case out of which 9 have been arrested.

"We have arrested 3 other accused in the last 2 days. So far 9 accused have been arrested in the case," said Varun Singla, SP, Nuh and added that soon we will arrest the other 3 accused.

Yesterday, the two arrested accused were identified as dumper owner Arshad, who is the elder brother of main accused Sabbir alias Mittar, and Sabeer, a resident of Pachgaon village.

Both were arrested by the team of the Crime branch, Nuh led by inspector Naresh Kumar, police said.

Main accused Sabbir and Taufiq were produced before a court here yesterday from where the latter was sent to jail while police have got one-day remand of main accused Sabbir, the truck driver.

Earlier on Sunday, the police produced accused Ikkar, the helper of the truck which ran over the police official on July 19, and Jabid alias Billa after completion of their police remand before a court which sent them to judicial custody.

Ikkar was arrested on the day of the incident.

Bhuru alias Taufiq and Asru alias Assaruddin, both residents of Pachgaon village, and Lambu alias Isuf of Gandwa village in Rajasthan's Alwar district were arrested on Saturday.

DSP Surender Singh was killed when a truck he had signalled to stop in Haryana's Nuh district drove over him. He had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills.

(with agency inputs)