Haryana DSP killing: Nuh police makes third arrest in case, accused sent to 2-day police custody

In the latest development in Haryana DSP killing case, the third accused, Jabid alias Billa was on Friday arrested by Nuh police from Bibipur village.

The court has sent him to 2-day police remand, said Haryana Police.

The accused is a native of Rajasthan's Alwar.

Tauru DSP Surendra Singh probing illegal stone mining was killed Tuesday when a truck he had signalled to stop in Nuh district drove into him.

According to PTI, Jabid, alias Billa, had on his motorcycle helped key accused Sabbir, alias Mittar, to flee to Rajasthan.

Billa was produced in a Nuh court and police took him on two-day remand.

Billa and Sabbir first reached Sare Kalan village at the place of Sabbir's sister, from there they moved to Gwalta and then fled to Rajasthan.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

During interrogation, Sabbir and his accomplice Ikkar, who was the first to be arrested in the case, revealed that seven more men were there during the attack on the DSP and all were involved in illegal mining.

Police teams are conducting raids to nab others, said a senior police officer.

"We are questioning all three and raids are being conducted to nab other suspects in the case," Nuh SP Varun Singla said.

The Nuh Police had on Wednesday arrested truck driver Sabbir from Rajasthan's Bharatpur district following the questioning of Ikkar.

The Haryana government had on Thursday said a judicial probe will be conducted into the killing of the deputy superintendent of police.

(with agency inputs)

Read Also Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij says judicial probe ordered into killing of DSP in Nuh by mining...