Haryana Cyber crime: Police blocks over 20K phones numbers issued on fake documents

Chandigarh: The cyber nodal agency of Haryana Police has successfully blocked 20,545 mobile numbers that were issued on fake and forged documents. Additionally, they have listed over 34,000 more mobile numbers connected to cyber fraud, operating from various locations across the state, including 40 hotspot villages in Nuh district.

An official spokesperson stated on Thursday that a majority of the blocked SIM cards were found to be issued in Andhra Pradesh, followed by West Bengal and Delhi, along with other states. They further mentioned that approximately 14,000 additional mobile numbers involved in cyber fraud would soon be blocked through the Department of Telecom, Government of India.

Haryana currently leading in blocking mobile numbers used in cyber fraud

The spokesperson revealed that the state crime branch is closely monitoring all mobile numbers associated with cybercrime and receiving daily reports from all districts. As a result, Haryana is currently leading in blocking mobile numbers used in cyber fraud. It is noteworthy that over 100 teams, comprising 5,000 police personnel, recently conducted raids in 14 cybercrime hotspot villages in Nuh district.

According to the spokesperson, out of the identified mobile numbers issued on fake IDs, the highest number, 12,822, were issued from Andhra Pradesh. This was followed by 4,365 from West Bengal, 4,338 from Delhi, 2,322 from Assam, 2,261 from other Northeast states, and 2,490 from Haryana. These numbers are presently active in different areas of Haryana, and the Department of Telecom has been informed to block them.

The State Crime Branch Chief and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), O P Singh, stated in a release that the state crime branch serves as the nodal agency for cybercrime in the state. They have deployed a highly skilled team of 40 cyber police personnel who promptly register reported incidents and collect relevant data through the helpline number 1930. Hamid Akhtar, an IPS officer currently serving as DIG in the State Crime Branch, has been appointed as the nodal officer for this coordination center.