 Mumbai: 11,000 SIM cards activated with fake documents in 2 yrs
The accused used the same photos and registered different names for activated cards.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 12:02 AM IST
Mumbai: 11,000 SIM cards activated with fake documents in 2 yrs | Representative Photo

Mumbai: Four persons have been arrested and two are being interrogated after a huge SIM card scam was unearthed by the Sahar police. As many as 11,000 SIMs of Vodafone and Idea were obtained and activated within two years by using fake documents.

The accused used the same photos and registered different names for activated cards. Vodafone and Idea registered FIRs in six different police stations after the Department of Telecommunication revealed the information. The accused were produced before Bandra court on Friday and sent to police custody till May 15. While two of them are from Govandi, one is from Taloja and another is a resident of Girgaum. 

